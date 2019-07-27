Usa Financial Portformulas Has Decreased Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $3.58 Million; Au Optronics Sponsored Adr (AUO) Stock Price Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased by $1.73 Million Its Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp Sponsored Adr (AUO) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 577,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, down from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 1.13M shares traded or 54.74% up from the average. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 26.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 9,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 25,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M was made by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Synovus Financial invested in 12,013 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amer Gru Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.54% or 24,700 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 11,822 shares. Shellback Capital LP owns 50,000 shares. Thomas White Interest Ltd has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 46,657 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.04% or 5,622 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 156,734 shares. Navellier And Assoc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 4,669 shares. Fincl Corporation invested in 120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 17,700 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 141,657 shares to 173,822 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 60,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

