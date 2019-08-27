Usa Financial Portformulas Decreased Aes (AES) Position by $2.18 Million as Valuation Declined; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Waters (WAT)

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 2.23M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.05. About 430,559 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited reported 44,401 shares stake. Us Bancorp De owns 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 23,569 shares. First Manhattan reported 3,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co has 1.07M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Llc has invested 0.43% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 38,719 shares. 155 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 0.25% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.13% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Whittier Tru Communications owns 0.21% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 375,118 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 36,002 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 517,747 shares.

