Usa Financial Portformulas Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Matrix Capital Management Company LP Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $33.82 Million as Share Value Declined

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 4.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills Financial Inc invested in 1.87% or 1,547 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 4,814 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 236 shares. Motco has 335 shares. World Invsts stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,665 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement. Evercore Wealth Lc invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 8,853 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Pictet Savings Bank And Limited owns 3,493 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos owns 2,085 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp reported 0.56% stake. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.24M shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,236 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).