Usa Financial Portformulas Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Confluence Wealth Management Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Cut by $568,958 as Shares Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.16M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.13 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,503 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

