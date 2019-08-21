Usa Financial Portformulas Boosted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position by $4.80 Million; Park Circle Co Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $945,000

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $296.03. About 558,780 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Drug/Biotech Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Prns Ltd owns 1,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,990 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 30 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 0.42% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 904 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Tru invested in 0.31% or 3,878 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,344 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 247,864 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aimz Invest Ltd Co has 9,530 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,500 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,311 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.09% or 83,922 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,503 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).