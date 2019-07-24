USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.69 N/A -0.30 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that USA Compression Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of USA Compression Partners LP. Its rival Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. USA Compression Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

USA Compression Partners LP’s downside potential is -1.43% at a $18.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 22.6%. USA Compression Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors USA Compression Partners LP beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.