USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|USA Compression Partners LP
|16
|2.69
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|1
|1.31
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|USA Compression Partners LP
|0.00%
|-2.1%
|-0.8%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.8%
|-1%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.37 beta indicates that USA Compression Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.
Liquidity
1.7 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of USA Compression Partners LP. Its rival Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. USA Compression Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Superior Drilling Products Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|USA Compression Partners LP
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
USA Compression Partners LP’s downside potential is -1.43% at a $18.6 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
USA Compression Partners LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 22.6%. USA Compression Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|USA Compression Partners LP
|5.1%
|5.6%
|19.07%
|22.02%
|-5.14%
|36.59%
|Superior Drilling Products Inc.
|-1.96%
|-10.71%
|-39.02%
|-59.51%
|-55.36%
|-14.53%
For the past year USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors USA Compression Partners LP beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.
