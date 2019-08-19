USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

We will be comparing the differences between USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.23 N/A -0.30 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of USA Compression Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of USA Compression Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that USA Compression Partners LP is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Energy Transfer LP has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of USA Compression Partners LP is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Energy Transfer LP is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. USA Compression Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 17.35% for USA Compression Partners LP with average price target of $18.6. On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP’s potential upside is 63.33% and its average price target is $22. Based on the results delivered earlier, Energy Transfer LP is looking more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

USA Compression Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Energy Transfer LP has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP has stronger performance than Energy Transfer LP

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Energy Transfer LP beats USA Compression Partners LP.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.