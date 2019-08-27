Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Holder Spirit Of America Management Boosted Position by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose; Honeywell International Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Boosted by $753,645 as Shares Declined

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 504,282 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 880,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 810,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 157,943 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MLN TO $30.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Usa Compression’s Proposed Notes, B1 Cfr; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MILLION TO $330.0 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS PRICING OF $725M OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MLN TO $190.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 EBIT $310M-EBIT $330M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates USA Compression Partners ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management Inc invested in 290,316 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 364,553 shares. Spirit Of America Corp Ny holds 2.01% or 880,379 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 206,732 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 4.70M shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 39,500 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 90,905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 594,002 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs. Moreover, First Republic has 0.01% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 61,600 shares. 17,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 527 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc has 7,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archrock Offers One Of The Most Compelling Risk-Reward Propositions In Today’s Market – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Complete Merger, Simplify Structure – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Immediate Income: USA Compression Partners 12% Yield Set To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USA Compression Partners (USAC) Presents At UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-On-One Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners Announce Bayou Bridge Pipeline is Ready for Service – Business Wire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,400 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,895 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 659,918 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% or 223,300 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap reported 1.95 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Presima Incorporated reported 377,200 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 350,784 shares. Btim invested in 398,085 shares. Opus Capital Grp Llc has 0.32% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Element Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 9,132 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Hanseatic Mngmt Inc reported 3,140 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 48,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited has 0.04% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 611,118 shares.