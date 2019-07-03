USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Has 0.83 Sentiment

Analysts expect USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 96.88% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, USA Compression Partners, LP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 79,022 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has declined 5.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates USA Compression Partners ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS PRICING OF $725M OFFERING

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 141 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 170 reduced and sold their stock positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 183.45 million shares, down from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 109 Increased: 91 New Position: 50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with clients in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales.

Among 5 analysts covering USA Compression (NYSE:USAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. USA Compression had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. FBR Capital maintained USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USA Compression Partners, LP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs L P has 0.02% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 32,416 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment invested in 275,000 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc reported 33 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). New England Private Wealth Advsrs has 0.04% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Ftb Advsrs Inc has 200 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 17,000 shares. Salient Advsr Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 92,444 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 206,732 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Regions Fin Corporation holds 10,300 shares. 110,800 are held by Bard Assocs. Ipswich Comm Inc stated it has 0.07% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 6.32 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has declined 34.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 5.85% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 427,903 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 494,157 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 3.47% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 2.3% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8.91 million shares.