USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.57 N/A -0.30 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.19 N/A -15.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights USA Compression Partners LP and McDermott International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Risk and Volatility

USA Compression Partners LP has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. McDermott International Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

USA Compression Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, McDermott International Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. USA Compression Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and McDermott International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80 McDermott International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

USA Compression Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 2.82% and an $18.6 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of USA Compression Partners LP shares and 89% of McDermott International Inc. shares. USA Compression Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59% McDermott International Inc. 5.96% -16.41% 12.02% -9.8% -65.59% 16.82%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP was more bullish than McDermott International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors USA Compression Partners LP beats McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.