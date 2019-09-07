Usa Compression Pa (USAC) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Position; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Raised Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $5.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Usa Compression Pa (USAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Usa Compression Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 165,578 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 05/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 66% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates USA Compression Partners ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 05/03/2018 – S&P: USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L.P. ASSIGNED ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOO

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Com reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 211,982 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.11% stake. 750 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.62M shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lathrop has 168,934 shares. M Hldgs Secs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 277,609 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 10,654 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 58,630 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc owns 283,211 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares to 224,161 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 80,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 7,785 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 48,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) or 555,177 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 61,600 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Renaissance Techs Llc has 0% invested in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) for 93,800 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd stated it has 19,869 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow Llc owns 37,125 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 39,500 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 300 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN) by 343,478 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partne by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).