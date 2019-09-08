Us Silica Holdings (SLCA) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $321,594; Stock Price Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3,667 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 2,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 135,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 211,996 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 347,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Us Silica Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 2.18 million shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SEES DEAL ADDING TO EANRINGS IN 4Q OF ’18; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,246 shares to 202,690 shares, valued at $57.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 111,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,936 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management invested 1.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.30 million shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com holds 1.15% or 16,734 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Trust Commerce owns 6,443 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. S R Schill Associate reported 4,751 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 17,168 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.05% or 77,945 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.15% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 0.02% or 382 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & reported 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategic Services Inc has 0.93% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 452,011 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Milestone Group Inc owns 997 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Calamos Advsr Llc has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09M for 21.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.