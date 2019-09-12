US Foods Holding (USFD) Stock Equal-Weight Rating Reconfirmed at Barclays; The Target is Set to $42.0000; Barclays Plc Upped By $3.53 Million Its Brinks Co (BCO) Position

Barclays Plc increased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 179.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 43,602 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Barclays Plc holds 67,830 shares with $5.51M value, up from 24,228 last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 501,704 shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis LP holds 0.15% or 227,244 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 12,700 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 216 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crestwood Capital Mngmt LP reported 129,345 shares or 5.48% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 108,833 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 396 shares. Tci Wealth has 25 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co stated it has 61,093 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 8,709 shares.

Barclays Plc decreased Qiagen Nv (Prn) stake by 4.80M shares to 200,000 valued at $223,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 35,255 shares and now owns 19,645 shares. Peoples Utd Finl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PBCT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 27.55% above currents $82.32 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, July 25.

