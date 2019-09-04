US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Touches $40.77 High on Sep, 4; Fauquier Bankshares Has 0.57 Sentiment

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 funds opened new or increased positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stakes in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The funds in our database now have: 727,725 shares, down from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $42.81 target or 5.00% above today’s $40.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.94 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $42.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $446.80 million more. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 379,872 shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 08/03/2018 – US Foods Brings CHEF’STORE to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 3%; 15/03/2018 – US Foods Presents Strategy Update and Mid-Term Outlook at Investor Day; 15/05/2018 – Hoplite Capital Management Buys 1.2% of US Foods Holding; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP USFD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees `Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Foods Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USFD); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 15/05/2018 – Governors Lane LP Exits Position in US Foods Holding

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $78.16 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $88,302 activity.

More important recent Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “5 Companies Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBSS) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 79,608 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 130,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

It closed at $20.65 lastly. It is down 3.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 22.28 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.