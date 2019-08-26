US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Reaches $40.57 52-Week High; Kingfisher Capital Lifted By $317,604 Its Dominion Resources (D) Position

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc. (D) stake by 143.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingfisher Capital Llc acquired 4,179 shares as Dominion Resources Inc. (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 7,101 shares with $544,000 value, up from 2,922 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc. now has $61.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 212,245 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high and has $43.41 target or 7.00% above today’s $40.57 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.86B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $43.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $620.48M more. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 84,403 shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 15/03/2018 – US Foods Presents Strategy Update and Mid-Term Outlook at Investor Day; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP USFD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Expects FY18 Total Case Volume Growth of 1%; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PCT – 10 PCT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – US Foods Holding Names Sunil Gupta to the Board; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Total Case Volume Decreased 2.3%; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Independent Restaurant Case Volume Increased 4.3%; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees ‘Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Hulzen Asset Lc accumulated 61,773 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 743 shares. 8,800 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.86M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 54,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.27% or 3.18 million shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 3,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old Point Tru Fincl N A reported 51,701 shares. 4,863 were accumulated by Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Com. Stonebridge Ltd Llc invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Cadence Llc has 0.43% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 4.49% above currents $76.18 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.