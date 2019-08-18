US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Reaches $39.18 52-Week High; Weitz Investment Management Boosted Danaher (DHR) Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 16.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 28,800 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 200,000 shares with $26.40M value, up from 171,200 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high and has $41.92 target or 7.00% above today’s $39.18 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.56 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $41.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $599.27 million more. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 1.08M shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP USFD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Independent Restaurant Case Volume Increased 4.3%; 06/03/2018 – US Foods Holding Names Sunil Gupta to the Board; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CASE VOLUME GROWTH OF ABOUT 1%; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Expects FY18 Total Case Volume Growth of 1%; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Total Case Volume Decreased 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PCT – 10 PCT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – US Foods Brings CHEF’STORE to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CASE VOLUME DECREASED 2.3%; INDEPENDENT RESTAURANT CASE VOLUME INCREASED 4.3%

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 20.85 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -1.77% below currents $140.35 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28.

