US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Reaches $39.15 After 3.00% Up Move; Alamo Group (ALG) Sentiment Is 2.1

Alamo Group Inc (ALG) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 88 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 42 decreased and sold their positions in Alamo Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 11.12 million shares, up from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alamo Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 52 New Position: 36.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.

Longview Asset Management Llc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 77,628 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 183,705 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 60,034 shares.

