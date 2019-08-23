US Ecology Inc. (ECOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Both US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology Inc. 60 2.12 N/A 2.18 29.17 Quest Resource Holding Corporation 2 0.35 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights US Ecology Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4% Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

US Ecology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.45 beta. Competitively, Quest Resource Holding Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of US Ecology Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. US Ecology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

US Ecology Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

US Ecology Inc.’s upside potential is 13.42% at a $65 average price target. On the other hand, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 67.36% and its average price target is $4. The information presented earlier suggests that Quest Resource Holding Corporation looks more robust than US Ecology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both US Ecology Inc. and Quest Resource Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 14% respectively. About 0.2% of US Ecology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.8% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) US Ecology Inc. 3.9% 8.03% 7.66% 0.13% -3.74% 1.03% Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.42% -12.36% 14.19% 60.67% 33.89% 77.21%

For the past year US Ecology Inc. was less bullish than Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Summary

US Ecology Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Quest Resource Holding Corporation.