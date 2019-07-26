US Ecology Inc. (ECOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Both US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) are Waste Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology Inc. 60 2.41 N/A 2.18 26.36 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates US Ecology Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of US Ecology Inc. Its rival Charah Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. US Ecology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Charah Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for US Ecology Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Charah Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

US Ecology Inc. has an average target price of $65, and a 3.37% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of US Ecology Inc. shares and 24.6% of Charah Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of US Ecology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Charah Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) US Ecology Inc. 0.93% -3.13% -10.41% -18.4% -0.88% -8.72% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year US Ecology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Charah Solutions Inc.

Summary

US Ecology Inc. beats Charah Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.