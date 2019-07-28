US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Reaches $62.88 After 9.00% Up Move; Northwest Natural Gas Co Has 0 Sentiment

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 0 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 107,393 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.39B company. It was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $68.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ECOL worth $125.01M more.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 80,115 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has risen 14.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q EPS $1.44; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Advances Water Strategy with Plans to Acquire Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL TO ACQUIRE TWO WATER UTILITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44, EST. $1.43; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas Backs 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 2,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.14% negative EPS growth.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 31.25 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold US Ecology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited stated it has 0.03% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Assetmark invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Legal & General Public Limited Com reported 57,267 shares. 1.39M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 22,766 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,822 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 43,071 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,060 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 620,280 shares. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Limited owns 72,831 shares. Us Bancshares De has 1,032 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,159 shares in its portfolio. 623,079 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1,367 shares.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $13.92M for 24.95 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.36% EPS growth.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.