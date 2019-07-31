US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) and Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) Comparing side by side

US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) have been rivals in the Waste Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology Inc. 60 2.40 N/A 2.18 26.36 Attis Industries Inc. 2 3.41 N/A -13.58 0.00

Demonstrates US Ecology Inc. and Attis Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of US Ecology Inc. and Attis Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4% Attis Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that US Ecology Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Attis Industries Inc. has beta of 3.45 which is 245.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for US Ecology Inc. and Attis Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Attis Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

US Ecology Inc.’s average price target is $65, while its potential upside is 3.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86% of US Ecology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Attis Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of US Ecology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.32% of Attis Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) US Ecology Inc. 0.93% -3.13% -10.41% -18.4% -0.88% -8.72% Attis Industries Inc. 6.09% 14.02% 1.84% 36.83% -40.08% 71.83%

For the past year US Ecology Inc. had bearish trend while Attis Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors US Ecology Inc. beats Attis Industries Inc.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and products and services in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management. This division also offers Bright City, a mobile application that enables towns, cities, and municipalities to communicate directly. The Innovation division focuses on producing materials and fuels from renewable sources. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Attis Industries, Inc. in April 2018. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Milton, Georgia.