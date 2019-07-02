US Ecology (ECOL) to pay $0.18 on Jul 26, 2019; United States Commodity Index Funds Trust (USMI) Has 0.86 Sentiment

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) is expected to pay $0.18 on Jul 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. US Ecology Inc’s current price of $58.90 translates into 0.31% yield. US Ecology Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 252,354 shares traded or 136.53% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

United States Commodity Index Funds Trust (USMI) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold stock positions in United States Commodity Index Funds Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.88 million shares, down from 2.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United States Commodity Index Funds Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 13 Increased: 5 New Position: 7.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 0.37% of its portfolio in United States Metals Index Fund for 15,075 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 701,075 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 17,501 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 294,000 shares.

Another recent and important United States Metals Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USMI) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “K-1 Tax Forms For ETFs And ETNs – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2014.

It closed at $18.4 lastly.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 26.92 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.