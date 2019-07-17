US Ecology (ECOL) to pay $0.18 on Jul 26, 2019; Shorts at OHB SE ORDINARY SHARES (OHBTF) Lowered By 14.29%

OHB SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OHBTF) had a decrease of 14.29% in short interest. OHBTF’s SI was 1,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.29% from 1,400 shares previously. It closed at $39.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) is expected to pay $0.18 on Jul 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. US Ecology Inc’s current price of $60.93 translates into 0.30% yield. US Ecology Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 109,378 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology firm in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm conducts its activities through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products divisions.

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold US Ecology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 7,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 1,886 shares. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,178 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,367 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 0.01% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 4,773 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.02% or 581,233 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 100,708 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Incorporated invested 0.43% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 5,688 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 181,525 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc has 136 shares.