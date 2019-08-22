Us Ecology (ECOL) Shares Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.98 Million; Sand Hill Global Advisors Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered by $329,264

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 61,924 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 52,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Llc invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 347,840 shares. 14 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank And Tru. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 3,742 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 31,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comm Bancorp has 0.01% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,500 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) or 1,032 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 1.04M shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14,004 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $144.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 16,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

