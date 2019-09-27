Us Ecology (ECOL) Share Value Rose While Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lifted Holding; Cra International (CRAI) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Stake

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 17,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 36,442 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Cra International Inc (CRAI) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 14,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 107,904 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 121,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Cra International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 10,482 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0% or 39,292 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 321,368 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 35 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 26,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 34,265 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). The New York-based Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.25% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). 359,828 were reported by Atlanta Cap Com L L C. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 1,886 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 9,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Ecology (ECOL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “US Ecology Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ECOL – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “US Ecology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about US Ecology Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Business Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) by 16,066 shares to 327,259 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James & Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 34,489 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Com owns 465,731 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 707 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 2,679 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 79,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 33,848 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 7,501 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Matarin Capital Limited Liability Company holds 88,731 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,855 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,432 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 110,697 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 81,426 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CRA International (CRAI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two new tenants to beef up Oakland tower – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Associates (CRA) to Present at Sidoti Fall 2019 Conference – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CRA International (CRAI) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Shorenstein Properties unveils 601 City Center in Oakland – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.24 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.22% negative EPS growth.