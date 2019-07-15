Us Concrete (USCR) Stake Has Upped by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company; Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $124.73 Million as Share Price Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,099 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 3.71M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 140,191 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Lc owns 12,286 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Finance Services has invested 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mai Mngmt has 262,864 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd reported 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Barbara Oil has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 6,230 shares. Hightower Svcs Lta owns 128,222 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 0.78% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 24,745 shares. Lynch Associate In invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.35% or 27,424 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 0.05% or 4,627 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 66,666 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,438 shares to 86,491 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $9,165 activity.