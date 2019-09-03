Us Concrete (USCR) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $8.01 Million; As Nokia (NOK) Stock Rose, Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Boosted Its Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 614,124 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 809,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 426,390 shares traded or 95.50% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 19.57 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 24/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X6 with 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, ZEISS optics expected to be announced on April 27; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,823 shares to 42,531 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Market Etf (VTI).

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.18M for 8.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.