Us Concrete (USCR) Holder Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Sector Gamma As Has Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $10.81 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,124 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44 million, down from 809,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 120,893 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 8.43M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep

