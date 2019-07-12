Us Cellular Corp. (USM) Holding Maintained by Prudential Plc; Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Cut Holding

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 9,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 151,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 280,990 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Us Cellular Corp. (USM) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 35,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 82,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 47,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Us Cellular Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 30,212 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 23.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 15,013 shares to 144,767 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 46,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,424 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NOMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “U.S. Cellular Awards Amdocs Strategic Digital Transformation Project Under Five Year Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Cellular Selects Ericsson for 5G Deployments – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold USM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 2,073 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 349 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,129 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Sei Investments Communication invested in 0% or 21,537 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.05% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 6,472 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 91,602 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 222,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 1.61 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,195 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 27,465 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.02% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Jensen owns 6,860 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 5,117 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5,345 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 28,305 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,408 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 116 shares. Amer Int Gp reported 20,513 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership owns 972,030 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 25,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Easterly Buys Levin Capital Strategies Institutional Business – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SBGI, AMG, GIII and ZNH among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Relic Inc (NEWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Insulet Corporation (PODD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, down 11.08% or $0.40 from last year’s $3.61 per share. AMG’s profit will be $165.20 million for 6.92 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.26 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.53% negative EPS growth.