Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Stake; Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Its Maximus (MMS) Stake by $416,160; Share Price Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 561,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.76M, down from 567,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 416,138 shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 166,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, down from 283,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I by 62,460 shares to 150,460 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 325,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “MAXIMUS to Discuss Leveraging Data Analytics at the National Home & Community Based Services Conference – Stockhouse” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS to Present at the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity Conference on Implementing Effective Community Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $61.63M for 21.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 10,293 shares to 12,788 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 1,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,265 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Etfs/Usa (FDT).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

