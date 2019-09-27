Us Bancorp (USB) Stake Held by Payden & Rygel; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 473,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81M, up from 458,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.44 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 51.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 16,446 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 33,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 173,230 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43M for 42.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year's $0.79 per share. BR's profit will be $83.43M for 42.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,684 shares to 382,718 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).