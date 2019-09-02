Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Rogers (ROG) Holder Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 121,542 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares to 27,290 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Another recent and important U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.76 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 15,300 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 23,588 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 1.01M shares. Stock Yards Bankshares invested in 1.06% or 225,266 shares. 104,443 were reported by Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Com. Wright Investors invested in 35,583 shares. Sei Invs Comm holds 381,173 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 1.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Winch Advisory Limited Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 122 shares. 27,573 are owned by Northstar Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory reported 361,594 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Liberty Inc accumulated 1.52% or 62,720 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 42,467 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 59,893 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us has 0.27% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 155,683 shares. 2,828 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. 550,387 were reported by Conestoga Capital Lc. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Inc Llc has 381,367 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Skylands Llc reported 27,700 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 51,579 shares. 21,872 are owned by Brandywine Glob Llc. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 10,839 are owned by Icon Advisers Company. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 28,111 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.04% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Virtu Limited holds 0.01% or 1,294 shares in its portfolio.