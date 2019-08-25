Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $432,000; Intel (INTC) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.31 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 6.04M shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video)

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc holds 60,293 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc owns 8,037 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. L S accumulated 17,445 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Delta Limited accumulated 54,745 shares. Moreover, Reliant Management has 2.59% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Whitnell And invested in 5,668 shares. Cls Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 32,464 shares. Sather Financial Gru reported 49,056 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 760,482 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 4,469 were reported by Park Avenue. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 39,271 shares stake. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank stated it has 125,928 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fin Pa holds 0.26% or 8,604 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.04% or 5,759 shares in its portfolio.

