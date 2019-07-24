Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.27 Million; Central Securities Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 7.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 4.49 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

