Us Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Position; Monroe Bank & Trust Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.15 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $11.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.55. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

