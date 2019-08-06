Us Bancorp (USB) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc; Sound Shore Management Has Raised Cbs (CBS) Stake by $36.64 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 310,667 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Redstone Calls CBS Action ‘Egregiously Overboard’; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Says CBS Is Improperly Stripping Her of Power: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI WOULD DEVELOP NUCLEAR BOMB IF IRAN DOES, MBS TELLS CBS; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 07/05/2018 – Alabama News Network: This story coming up at 6pm on CBS 8!

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 46,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 5.99M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.77M, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 1.30M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 95,599 shares to 134,618 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 19,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,569 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Incorporated owns 5,337 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 13,012 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated owns 116,400 shares. 193,757 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. South Dakota Council holds 1.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 128,750 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,391 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kbc Gp Nv has 139,709 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 66 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 145,861 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 6,883 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $122.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,319 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.