Us Bancorp (USB) Position Has Upped by Agf Investments Inc; As Flowserve (FLS) Market Value Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $1.24 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 37,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.41 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 656,505 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 26,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 488,929 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 462,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 21,221 shares to 596,037 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci Norway Etf (NORW) by 70,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.