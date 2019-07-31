Us Bancorp (USB) Holding Maintained by Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 252,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.22M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 5.52 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 8.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares holds 93,023 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 7,636 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi owns 270,941 shares. 1,102 were accumulated by Blume Capital Mgmt Inc. Amg Funds Lc has invested 1.76% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.38% or 101,007 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,908 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Carnegie Asset Management Limited holds 1.01% or 304,043 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 792,388 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset holds 35,100 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 97,836 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

