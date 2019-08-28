Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Position by $388,320; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $46.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 397,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 296,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95M, down from 694,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 4.60M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 126,214 shares to 542,033 shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.50 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 4,235 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).