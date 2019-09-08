Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Fair Isaac Com (FICO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.71 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 5,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 21,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 35,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $369.4. About 322,230 shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,709 shares to 3,126 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $37.99M for 67.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

