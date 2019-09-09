Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding by $12.11 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bbr Partners Lifted Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 15.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 252,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.22M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 2.12 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares to 29,171 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,963 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.97 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Limited Com owns 29,495 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.18 million shares. Monarch Management owns 71,466 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 8,357 shares. Mrj accumulated 52,191 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 199,301 are held by Lvm Cap Limited Mi. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 14,386 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 2.26 million shares. 69 are owned by Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability Company. 15,935 were accumulated by Pettee Investors Incorporated. Fincl Advantage Incorporated holds 0.07% or 800 shares. Dana Investment Advsr has 2.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 419,343 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 41,573 shares stake.