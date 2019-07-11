Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Ledyard National Bank Decreased Position by $312,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Viking Global Investors LP Increases Stake in Illumina (ILMN)

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 38,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.34M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $367.82. About 44,286 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 88,443 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. The insider Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $1.00M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Wednesday, January 23. 3,000 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.45M shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,642 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.39% or 323,219 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 18,958 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com accumulated 15,948 shares. 2,568 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc. 1,635 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Carroll Assoc invested in 0% or 37 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 210,214 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,580 shares. 1,893 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks. 518 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Klingenstein Fields And invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl invested in 0.1% or 2.98 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 745,564 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Adage Partners Group Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 611,500 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 31,540 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 57,924 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 184,187 shares. 94,579 were reported by Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Chilton reported 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,500 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tci Wealth has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Stock Yards Bancorp And Company invested in 225,266 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.