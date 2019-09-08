Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Upped Holding by $3.26 Million; Atika Capital Management Cut Its Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $6.63 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 889,599 shares traded or 69.03% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 68,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 767,367 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98M, up from 699,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $292,335 activity. The insider Brooke Beth A. bought 1,000 shares worth $82,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma invested in 1.54% or 460,073 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Ameritas Prns Inc stated it has 1,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 56 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pdt Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 31,931 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 183,519 are held by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 531,142 are held by Par Cap Mngmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). National Investment Serv Wi holds 1% or 14,692 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 142,845 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 36 shares. California-based Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,455 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,054 are owned by First Merchants Corp. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,665 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sigma Planning Corp has 34,812 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Central Savings Bank owns 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9,674 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56 shares. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 0.1% or 9,505 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 343 are owned by Salem Investment Counselors. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marco Invest Mgmt Lc owns 9,189 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 20,400 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 28,283 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,762 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

