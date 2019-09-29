Us Bancorp Ord (USB) Market Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Financial Has Upped by $14.56 Million Its Position; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.99 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (USB) by 207.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.75M, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 501,961 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cosan Limited Announces The Adjusted Price Range Of Its Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At A Price Not Greater Than US$15.50 Nor Less Than US$13.05 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan commences repurchase of up to $357.5M class A shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 32,589 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Management has 0.49% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 158,184 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 1.02% or 86,285 shares. Hartford Financial owns 35,000 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4.96 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 7,528 shares. The California-based Kcm Inv Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.62% or 45,150 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 1.50M shares. 34,782 were accumulated by Fdx Inc. Legacy Private Com reported 51,092 shares stake. 11,534 are owned by Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. 3,683 were reported by Private Ocean Lc. Epoch Inv Prtn reported 394,804 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.42% or 115,937 shares in its portfolio.