Us Bancorp New (USB) Stake Has Boosted by Enterprise Financial Services Corp; Eog Resources (EOG) Holding Maintained by Kepos Capital Lp

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 1.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 103.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 25,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 944,546 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 18,411 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.08% or 8,430 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 65,830 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc has 24,460 shares. Somerset Ltd Liability invested in 279,160 shares or 12.41% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 200,247 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,930 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.78 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 27,735 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 11,738 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 7,795 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,928 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 269,150 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 11,294 shares to 253,106 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Co (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

