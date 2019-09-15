Us Bancorp (New) (USB) Share Price Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Upped Position; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (USB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 59,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 464,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36M, up from 405,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Us Bancorp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 447,557 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96 million for 8.13 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.