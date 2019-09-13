Us Bancorp (New) (USB) Holding Has Increased by Willis Investment Counsel; Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Shares Declined While Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Position

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 396,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 1.68M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 08/03/2018 – Malachite Management Achieves AMC Institute Accreditation; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Advantage Medical Electronics, LLC dba AMC 65IIA Medical Equipment &; 09/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings Could Double — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Received First Cinema License to Open and Operate Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaro; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2018

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (USB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 59,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 464,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36M, up from 405,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Us Bancorp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 7.04 million shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Duff & Phelps Invest Management accumulated 16,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atwood Palmer holds 35,196 shares. Lincoln Lc has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 0.47% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 3.69M shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 2.24 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment has invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cls Invests Limited Liability reported 33,064 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.05% or 158,078 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 841,567 shares. 4,500 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd holds 9.12M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Liberty Cap Management invested 1.47% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 968,503 shares to 465,462 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ashmore Group Ltd (AJMPF).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

