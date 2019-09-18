Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Position; Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose While Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 24,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.36 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 5.36 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 80,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21M, down from 81,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,114 shares to 274,865 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dow Inc by 13,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10,410 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.