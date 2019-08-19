Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake Lifted by Olstein Capital Management Lp; Folketrygdfondet Position in Novo (NVO) Decreased by $24.96 Million

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 686,715 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 1.60M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,000 shares to 162,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).