Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $330,880; Market Value Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 21,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.23 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 4.43M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares to 99,251 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.